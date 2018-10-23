Estos memes de “La Dama y el Vagabundo” son lo mejor para tu día martes

La cosa empezó así. Un artista coreano conocido como @pixxcc sacó un inocente dibujo en versión animé de una escena del clásico de Disney “La Dama y el Vagabundo” donde la carreteada Peg le susurra al oído a Lady, la cocker spaniel que emprende una aventura romántica rompiendo la burbuja de su realidad.
La cosa es que la mezcla animé/disney prende más que tele de conserje y faltó que alguien se mandara un RT para que Internet hiciera el resto. La expansión que ha alcanzado el meme es tremenda y aunque se augura un corto tiempo de vida (como todos los fenómenos de la red), esperamos que salgan algunas otras imágenes, porque están la raja.
하지만 나는 그를 사랑해 pic.twitter.com/xPD22EzbpU
— 투얌 (@pixxcc) October 14, 2018
Finished!!!! I actually really enjoyed this even though Lady and the Tramp wasn’t my favorite #Disney movie growing up lol (it was The Little Mermaid for those curious) #LadyAndTheTramp pic.twitter.com/hdXNhTTavQ
— 🔮✨spellverse✨🔮 @ shop open!!! (@kelverse) October 21, 2018
tbh i always liked peg a lot more than lady for some weird reason#ladyandthetramp #redraw #redesign #disney pic.twitter.com/8EorYjTWye
— 🎃🍬Vampiu🍬🎃 (@Vambiu) October 20, 2018
i am predictable! make lady n the tramp 2 and give her a smooth street gf. #ladyandthetramp pic.twitter.com/xLz6jcSJED
— Lich (@m00nmeat) October 19, 2018
탐라에서 보자마자 너무 맛있어서 물었는데 꼬리로 쓰담는게 아니라 그냥 뒤에있던거구나 ㅋ ㅋ큐큐큐ㅠ Lady and the tramp pic.twitter.com/XrYboIYtf6
— 🐏WAN KONG🐏 (@strawww_30) October 14, 2018
☺️ lady and the tramp
cast cate blanchett and anne hathaway pic.twitter.com/JbIEV3vItJ
— ☺️ (@peter_seaside) October 15, 2018
#Redesign #ladyandthetramp #원작장면_자기_그림체로_그리기
Full resolution: https://t.co/WukSyBZR5I pic.twitter.com/OuB8Z8KJ8f
— LockHeart (@Lockhe4rt) October 18, 2018
#원작장면_자기_그림체로_그리기
투표 감사합니다~!! pic.twitter.com/oLIZi5LdSZ
— 🍬록🎃 (@rok0813) October 16, 2018
레이디와 트램프의 패크, 레이디https://t.co/fxajndRVWG pic.twitter.com/rSnHOIDeYH
— 헹 (@zoomink_) October 16, 2018
The lady and the tramp redraw meme was quite popular on korean tl so I wanted to give it a try 💦 pic.twitter.com/LBEaBV6RR2
— Clef (@Kisenoi) October 18, 2018
My lq version of the lady and the tramp redraw meme 😌 pic.twitter.com/1PtpVbVny5
— Rai (@payWJSN) October 19, 2018
레이디와 트램프(Lady And The Tramp)
페그랑 레이디ㅠㅜㅠㅜ애기때 참 좋아했었는데ㅠㅠㅜ넷플릭스 덕에 고전 명작들이 부활하는 것 같은 기분
저 곱슬머리같은 털은 우아하고 페그의 털 실루엣은 실크같ㅇㅣ 고풍스러워….크아아악 pic.twitter.com/5E38Wyre0d
— M(개강…함…..) (@_MW_8time) October 18, 2018
이거 취향이라 낙서.
어릴때 레이디와 트램프 좋아해서 비디오 엄청 돌려봤었는데…ㅠㅠㅋ pic.twitter.com/mXcAD0faUI
— 개밥바라기(›´ω`‹ ) (@Gae_BoB9469) October 15, 2018
