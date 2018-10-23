Estos memes de “La Dama y el Vagabundo” son lo mejor para tu día martes

La cosa empezó así. Un artista coreano conocido como @pixxcc sacó un inocente dibujo en versión animé de una escena del clásico de Disney “La Dama y el Vagabundo” donde la carreteada Peg le susurra al oído a Lady, la cocker spaniel que emprende una aventura romántica rompiendo la burbuja de su realidad.

La cosa es que la mezcla animé/disney prende más que tele de conserje y faltó que alguien se mandara un RT para que Internet hiciera el resto. La expansión que ha alcanzado el meme es tremenda y aunque se augura un corto tiempo de vida (como todos los fenómenos de la red), esperamos que salgan algunas otras imágenes, porque están la raja.

하지만 나는 그를 사랑해 pic.twitter.com/xPD22EzbpU — 투얌 (@pixxcc) October 14, 2018

Finished!!!! I actually really enjoyed this even though Lady and the Tramp wasn’t my favorite #Disney movie growing up lol (it was The Little Mermaid for those curious) #LadyAndTheTramp pic.twitter.com/hdXNhTTavQ — 🔮✨spellverse✨🔮 @ shop open!!! (@kelverse) October 21, 2018

i am predictable! make lady n the tramp 2 and give her a smooth street gf. #ladyandthetramp pic.twitter.com/xLz6jcSJED — Lich (@m00nmeat) October 19, 2018

탐라에서 보자마자 너무 맛있어서 물었는데 꼬리로 쓰담는게 아니라 그냥 뒤에있던거구나 ㅋ ㅋ큐큐큐ㅠ Lady and the tramp pic.twitter.com/XrYboIYtf6 — 🐏WAN KONG🐏 (@strawww_30) October 14, 2018

☺️ lady and the tramp

cast cate blanchett and anne hathaway pic.twitter.com/JbIEV3vItJ — ☺️ (@peter_seaside) October 15, 2018

The lady and the tramp redraw meme was quite popular on korean tl so I wanted to give it a try 💦 pic.twitter.com/LBEaBV6RR2 — Clef (@Kisenoi) October 18, 2018

My lq version of the lady and the tramp redraw meme 😌 pic.twitter.com/1PtpVbVny5 — Rai (@payWJSN) October 19, 2018

레이디와 트램프(Lady And The Tramp)

페그랑 레이디ㅠㅜㅠㅜ애기때 참 좋아했었는데ㅠㅠㅜ넷플릭스 덕에 고전 명작들이 부활하는 것 같은 기분

저 곱슬머리같은 털은 우아하고 페그의 털 실루엣은 실크같ㅇㅣ 고풍스러워….크아아악 pic.twitter.com/5E38Wyre0d — M(개강…함…..) (@_MW_8time) October 18, 2018