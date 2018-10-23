Busca en Disorder

Estos memes de “La Dama y el Vagabundo” son lo mejor para tu día martes

La cosa empezó así. Un artista coreano conocido como @pixxcc sacó un inocente dibujo en versión animé de una escena del clásico de Disney “La Dama y el Vagabundo” donde la carreteada Peg le susurra al oído a Lady, la cocker spaniel que emprende una aventura romántica rompiendo la burbuja de su realidad.

La cosa es que la mezcla animé/disney prende más que tele de conserje y faltó que alguien se mandara un RT para que Internet hiciera el resto. La expansión que ha alcanzado el meme es tremenda y aunque se augura un corto tiempo de vida (como todos los fenómenos de la red), esperamos que salgan algunas otras imágenes, porque están la raja.

