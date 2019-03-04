Encuentran muerto a Keith Flint, vocalista de The Prodigy

Marzo empezó espeso, pateándonos en la guata con una noticia terrible para los fanáticos de la música: Keith Flint, vocalista de The Prodigy fue encontrado muerto en su casa en Essex, Inglaterra a los 49 años.

La noticia se ha esparcido rápido la mañana de este 4 de marzo, un día que para nosotros es especialmente estresante por todo lo que implica el volver a la realidad, se ha visto además empañado por la triste noticia del fallecimiento de uno de los cantantes más carismáticos de las últimas décadas.

Tras especulaciones iniciales que fueron surgiendo esta mañana, fue la misma banda quienes confirmaron el hecho a través de una declaración vía Twitter.

“Es con la más profunda conmoción y tristeza que podemos confirmar la muerte de nuestro hermano y mejor amigo Keith Flint. Un verdadero pionero, innovador y leyenda. Siempre será extrañado.

Le agradecemos respetar la privacidad de todos en este momento”, expresaron en el comunicado.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

“Nos llamaron para alertarnos por el bienestar de un hombre en una dirección en Brook Hill,, justo después de las 8:10 am del lunes 4 de marzo”, dijo un portavoz de la policía de Essex a NME. “Asistimos y, tristemente, un hombre de 49 años fue declarado muerto en la escena”.

Las últimas informaciones y según lo que ha señalado Liam Howlett, quien formó el grupo en 1990, hablan de un suicidio.

Una noticia triste sobre la cual el mundo ya ha comenzado a manifestarse.

Nooooooo Keith Flint, no.

Nooooooo Keith Flint, no.

Chale que mal pedo, buen viaje vaquero.

So shocked to hear the news about Keith Flint of The Prodigy. I saw them a fair few times over the years and you always came away from their shows feeling like you'd ben hit by a truck. RIP.

i can't believe keith flint has died. honestly the greatest stage presence i have ever witnessed. legend

Hard to put into words how big an impact The Prodigy and their brightest star Keith Flint had on me. Absolutely gutted by the news today.

Hoy es un día triste para mi, desde pequeño escuchando a este gran genio y ahora siempre estará en mis recuerdos… 💔

Descansa en paz Keith Flint pic.twitter.com/ltCGR6XnSv — UNDICI (@djundici) March 4, 2019

Un grande entre los grandes nos ha dejado. RIP Keith Flint 😢#TheProdigy

Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. 😓#RIPKeithFlint

Keith Flint ha muerto. Imposible no pensar automáticamente en temas como "Mindfields", "Firestarter"… The Prodigy es uno de esos grupos imposibles de copiar. Afortunados/as todos los que disfrutamos en su momento de la aparición de "The fat of the land"

DEP Keith Flint 💔 #TheProdigy

DEP Keith Flint 💔 #TheProdigy

Seguiré alterandome como si no hubiera mañana en tu honor cada vez que suene "Smack my bitch up".

Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away. Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP 💔