Encuentran muerto a Keith Flint, vocalista de The Prodigy

Marzo empezó espeso, pateándonos en la guata con una noticia terrible para los fanáticos de la música: Keith Flint, vocalista de The Prodigy fue encontrado muerto en su casa en Essex, Inglaterra a los 49 años.

La noticia se ha esparcido rápido la mañana de este 4 de marzo, un día que para nosotros es especialmente estresante por todo lo que implica el volver a la realidad, se ha visto además empañado por la triste noticia del fallecimiento de uno de los cantantes más carismáticos de las últimas décadas.

Tras especulaciones iniciales que fueron surgiendo esta mañana, fue la misma banda quienes confirmaron el hecho a través de una declaración vía Twitter.

“Es con la más profunda conmoción y tristeza que podemos confirmar la muerte de nuestro hermano y mejor amigo Keith Flint. Un verdadero pionero, innovador y leyenda. Siempre será extrañado.
Le agradecemos respetar la privacidad de todos en este momento”, expresaron en el comunicado.

“Nos llamaron para alertarnos por el bienestar de un hombre en una dirección en Brook Hill,, justo después de las 8:10 am del lunes 4 de marzo”, dijo un portavoz de la policía de Essex a NME. “Asistimos y, tristemente, un hombre de 49 años fue declarado muerto en la escena”.

Las últimas informaciones y según lo que ha señalado Liam Howlett, quien formó el grupo en 1990, hablan de un suicidio.

Una noticia triste sobre la cual el mundo ya ha comenzado a manifestarse.

